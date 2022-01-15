1 dead after early morning house fire in Keswick

Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating an early morning house fire in Keswick, Ont., that has left one person dead.

In a news release, the Town of Georgina said firefighters were called to a single dwelling fire at 351 Miami Drive at about 5 a.m. on Saturday.

They arrived to find the structure fully engulfed, and upon searching it, found the occupant of the home dead, the release said.

"This is a terrible tragedy in our community and serves as a reminder that we all need to be checking our smoke alarms regularly," said Fire Chief Ron Jenkins.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Fire Marshal's office is currently investigating along with Georgina Fire Services and York Regional Police.