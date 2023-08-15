Male dead after fire in basement of west-end Toronto home

A male is dead after a fire broke out in the basement of a west-end Toronto house on Monday evening, officials say.

Toronto Fire Services said it received a call about the fire on Keele Street near Yore Road, close to Eglinton Avenue West, at about 7:30 p.m.

Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop told reporters near the scene on Monday night that firefighters encountered a "deep-seated" fire in the house when they arrived.

Crews did a search of the premises and found the male in the basement. He was removed from the home but Toronto paramedics pronounced him at the scene.

"On behalf of all the women and men of the Toronto Fire Services, I want to offer our deepest condolences to all of those impacted by this fatal fire," Jessop said.

Jessop said the fire was under control by 9 p.m. but crews were still on the scene doing a fire watch and were expected to remain throughout the night.

Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) and Office of the Chief Coroner have been notified.

There's no word on the cause of the fire. The victim's age is not yet known.

Toronto Fire Services, along with Toronto police and the OFM, will investigate the origin, cause and circumstance of the fire.

Road were closed in the area on Monday evening.