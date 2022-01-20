Woman dead, man critically injured in west-end Toronto house fire

A woman is dead and a man is critically injured after a house fire in Toronto's west end on Wednesday night.

The flames broke out in a house on Gladstone Avenue, near Dufferin Street and Bloor Street West. Toronto Fire was called to the scene shortly before 7 p.m.

Firefighters encountered extreme heat coming from the basement, according to Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell. Two people were rescued.

Toronto paramedics pronounced the woman dead on the scene and rushed the man with life-threatening injuries to a local hospital, said Steve Henderson, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services..

Paramedics also assessed several firefighters for heat exhaustion but they remained on the scene and continued working.

The fire was brought under control by 8 p.m. and is now out, although firefighters will continue to check for hot spots.