1 dead after fire at home in Toronto's east end

A person is dead after an early morning fire in Toronto's east end Thursday, paramedics say.

Firefighters were called to a semi-detached home in the area of Gerrard Street East and Coxwell Avenue around 5:30 a.m. They arrived to find smoke coming from the residence.

One person was removed from the home without any vital signs and pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics said.

Neither paramedics or Toronto Fire immediately had any further information about the deceased. Fire Chief Matthew Pegg is expected to provide additional details from the scene later this morning.

The fire has been knocked down and no other injuries were reported.