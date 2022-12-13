1 man dead, 2 others badly injured after blaze at downtown Toronto building

One man is dead and two others have life-threatening injuries after a blaze at a mid-rise in downtown Toronto, firefighters say.

Emergency crews were called to the six-storey building near the corner of Dundas Street East and Sherbourne Street shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire broke out in a unit on the third floor, said acting Fire Chief Jim Jessop. Firefighters came across multiple residents trying to get out of the building in near zero visibility conditions caused by thick smoke, he said from the scene.

At least three men were taken to hospital. There a 40-year-old man was pronounced dead, while two others — a 70-year-old and a third man of unknown age — remain in critical condition.

Between 80 and 100 firefighters responded to the blaze. Several people were also treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

"This could have been a lot of worse," Jessop said.

Most residents of the building have since been allowed to return to their units, however the third floor and parts of the fourth floor are uninhabitable, he said. The city's office of emergency management is working to find shelter arrangements for residents displaced from their homes.

The Ontario Fire Marshal and Toronto Fire Services are working to determine the origin of the blaze, Jessop said.