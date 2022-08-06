Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Man dead following fire at home in Downsview

A man is dead following a fire at a home in Toronto’s Downsview neighbourhood.

Police say man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, but died of his injuries

Firefighters are pictured here on scene of a fatal fire in Downsview. ( Toronto Fire Services/Twitter )

Emergency crews were called to a home on Calais Avenue in the area of Wilson Avenue and Lexfield Avenue with reports of a fire around 7:26 a.m. on Saturday, Toronto police said. 

Police said the man was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition, but was later died of his injuries.

Firefighters remain on scene, although Tornto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said the fire was under control as of 9:45 a.m.

An investigation has begun into the origin, cause and circumstances of the blaze. 

