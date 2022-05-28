1 dead in apartment fire at east end community housing building

One person has died after a fire broke out inside a unit in a community housing building in Toronto early Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the building near the intersection of Victoria Park Avenue and O'Connor Drive shortly after 8 a.m., the Toronto Police Service said in a tweet.

Smoke was reportedly coming from a unit on the eighth floor.

Toronto paramedics said crews had to force entry to gain access to the unit.

The victim was the lone occupant of the apartment, paramedics said.

Toronto Community Housing Corporation operates the building, according to Paul Versace, platoon chief for Toronto Fire Services.

Versace said investigators from Toronto Fire and the Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal will determine the cause of the fire and whether there were any working smoke alarms inside the unit.