Man dead after fire at Brampton residential building for seniors
A man has died after a blaze at a residential building for seniors in Brampton early Thursday.
Residents displaced by the fire have been allowed to return home
Firefighters were called to the building on McHardy Place around 2:45 a.m.
The fire was quickly suppressed and the man was rushed to hospital, where he later died of his injuries. No further information about the victim was made available.
A number of residents were temporarily displaced from the building but have since been allowed back home.
The Ontario Fire Marshal will investigate the origins of the fire.