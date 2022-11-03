Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Man dead after fire at Brampton residential building for seniors

A man has died after a blaze at a residential building for seniors in Brampton early Thursday.

Residents displaced by the fire have been allowed to return home

CBC News ·
The fire appears to have mostly affected a ground-floor unit. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Firefighters were called to the building on McHardy Place around 2:45 a.m.

The fire was quickly suppressed and the man was rushed to hospital, where he later died of his injuries. No further information about the victim was made available.

A number of residents were temporarily displaced from the building but have since been allowed back home. 

The Ontario Fire Marshal will investigate the origins of the fire.

