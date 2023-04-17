1 dead after fight at west-end apartment building
Police were called to the building near the corner of Queen Street West and Lisgar Street at around 9:00 p.m. Sunday.
No information about the deceased's age or gender provided by police
A person is dead after a fight at an apartment building in the west end.
Police were called to the building near the corner of Queen Street West and Lisgar Street at around 9:00 p.m. Sunday.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information about the person was provided by police.
Investigators were on scene Monday morning trying to piece together the circumstances of the person's death.