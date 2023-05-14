Woman dead after late-night shooting in Etobicoke

A woman is dead following a shooting in Toronto's northwest Saturday night.

Toronto police say they found a person who had been shot in a vehicle near residential area Cinrickbar Drive in Etobicoke, close to Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 427, shortly after 11 p.m.

While first responders tried to save her, she died on scene, police say.

Officers say the investigation is now being treated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.