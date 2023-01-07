Encampment fire at Toronto cell tower leaves 1 dead: police, fire officials

First responders say one person is dead following an encampment fire in Toronto's downtown west-end.

Const. Laura Brabant says police responded to multiple reports of a cell tower on fire in the city's Liberty Village neighbourhood shortly after 6 a.m.

Fire Capt. Bill Papakonstantinou says emergency crews arrived and extinguished the fire, before discovering an encampment in the area.

He says one person was found dead right at the base of the fire.

Papakonstantinou says it appears the victim was either living or temporarily staying underneath the cell tower in an enclosure.

He says a multi-jurisdictional investigation between Toronto Fire, the Office of the Chief Coroner, the Office of the Fire Marshal and Toronto Police is underway.