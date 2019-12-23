Man faces impaired driving charges in deaths of Centennial College students

A Pickering man faces multiple drunk driving-related charges after he allegedly mounted a curb in his car and hit three Centennial College international students, killing two of them, in Scarborough on Sunday evening.

Two of the students were brothers from China and the other was from Kazakhstan, the school said in a statement released Monday. The statement did not specify which two of the three were killed.

The trio were walking on the sidewalk of Progress Avenue, near the college's local campus, just after 6:30 p.m. when they were hit.

Toronto police say the 40-year-old driver was intoxicated, speeding eastbound when he lost control, struck a guardrail and then slammed into the three men.

All three were taken to hospital, where two 19-year-olds were pronounced dead. The third man remains in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

They had been staying at the campus over the holidays, the school said. Administrators are still trying to reach their families and therefore their identities have not been released.

"There are approximately 250 Centennial students living on campus over the holiday break, many of them too far from home to make the trip," the statement said.

"We ask that you keep the families and friends impacted by this tragedy in your thoughts. Let's continue to move forward with compassion and support for each other."

On-site grief counsellors will be made available to students, the college said.

The driver, Michael Johnson, was arrested at the scene. He has been charged with nine offences, including two counts of impaired driving causing death and one count of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

He was scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

Anyone with potentially useful information or dash cam video is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.