Police investigate homicide after man found badly hurt in Toronto apartment building dies

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man found badly hurt inside an east Toronto apartment building later died in hospital.

Police were initially called to the building on Danforth Avenue, near Greenwood Avenue, around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

They found the man, believed to be in his 50s, with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators couldn't say how the man was killed, but they do not think he was shot.

Police have taped off a large scene around the building and will continue looking for evidence in the daylight hours, a spokesperson said.