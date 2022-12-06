Content
Toronto

1 dead after crash in Whitchurch-Stouffville, police say

One person is dead after a crash in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Monday night, according to York Regional Police.

Single vehicle crash happened in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Vandorf Sideroad

CBC News ·
A photo of a York Regional Police car.
York Regional Police are investigating a fatal crash in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Monday night. (Greg Ross/CBC)

The single vehicle crash happened in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Vandorf Sideroad.

Insp. Brad Weick, spokesperson for the police, said officers are on the scene investigating.

Roads are closed near the crash scene and motorists are urged to avoid the area. 

