1 dead after crash in Whitchurch-Stouffville, police say
One person is dead after a crash in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Monday night, according to York Regional Police.
Single vehicle crash happened in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Vandorf Sideroad
One person is dead after a crash in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Monday night, according to York Regional Police.
The single vehicle crash happened in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Vandorf Sideroad.
Insp. Brad Weick, spokesperson for the police, said officers are on the scene investigating.
Roads are closed near the crash scene and motorists are urged to avoid the area.