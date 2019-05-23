One killed in head-on crash between car and dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville
Stretch of Bloomington Road between McCowan and Kennedy roads closed for investigation
One person is dead following a head-on crash involving a car and dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville Thursday afternoon.
Police were called to the scene on Bloomington Road between McCowan and Kennedy roads at 1:15 p.m.
That's where they say the driver of a Honda Accord was found in life-threatening condition. That driver was pronounced dead on the scene, while the driver of the dump truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen the crash to contact them.
A portion of Bloomington Road will be closed for a several hours for the investigation.
