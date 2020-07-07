Durham police investigating fatal crash in Whitby
Durham police are investigating a fatal crash in Whitby on Tuesday morning.
Baldwin Street is closed from Highway 407 to Sonley Drive
Police in Durham Region are investigating a fatal crash in Whitby on Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to the area of Taunton Road and Baldwin Street for reports of a serious collision involving a cyclist and a vehicle.
The service's collision investigation unit is canvassing the area for any witnesses.
No other information was immediately available.
Baldwin Street is closed from Highway 407 to Sonley Drive. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.