Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Scarborough

A man was killed in a collision in Scarborough late Sunday.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. in the area of Warden Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while other adults who were passengers in the vehicles were taken to hospital with very serious injuries.

Police were not specific about how many people were transported to hospital, however.

The crash led to temporary traffic closures in the areas, but roads have since reopened.