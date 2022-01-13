Person dead in head-on crash in Vaughan, police say

A driver is dead after a head-on crash in Vaughan on Wednesday night, York police say.

The collision happened on Teston Road between Weston Road and Pine Valley Drive. Two vehicles were involved, according to York Regional Police.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released details of any injuries sustained by the other driver.

There's no word on the cause of the collision.

Police have closed Teston Road between Pine Valley Drive and Weston Road as officers investigate, and are urging motorists to avoid the area.