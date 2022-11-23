1 man killed, 2 others injured in single-vehicle crash in northeast Toronto

A man was killed and two others were injured in an early morning crash in northeast Toronto Wednesday.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 3:05 a.m. near the corner of Steeles Avenue East and Sewells Road, according to Toronto paramedics.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while two other men were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Both were in stable condition.

Steeles Avenue was closed in both directions from Ninth Line to Reesor Road for a police investigation.

A spokesperson for Toronto police's Traffic Services Division said investigators were still trying to piece together what might have led to the crash.