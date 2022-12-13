Content
Elderly woman killed, child badly hurt in head-on collision in north Toronto

An elderly woman was killed and a child badly injured in a head-on collision in north Toronto Tuesday, police say. The crash happened around 9:10 a.m. near the corner of Kipling and Steeles avenues.

Boy under five years old has serious but non-life threatening injuries, police say

Police closed Steeles Avenue in both directions for their investigation into the crash. (Robert Krbavac/CBC)

The crash happened around 9:10 a.m. near the corner of Kipling and Steeles avenues, police said in a series of tweets.

The woman, believed to be in her 80s, was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, a boy — described by police as under five years old — was rushed to hospital and treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Steeles Avenue was closed in both directions between Kipling and Islington avenues for the police investigation and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

