1 person dead following collision in Toronto

A person has died after an early morning collision in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police responded to a crash near the area of Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue, at around 4:15 a.m.

Paramedics said a man was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition and a second patient was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Police said one of the patients taken to hospital has died of their injuries.

Roads in the area are closed as police investigate.