Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto·New

1 person dead following collision in Toronto

Toronto police responded to a crash near the area of Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue, at around 4:15 a.m.

Crash happened in the area of Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue shortly after 4 a.m., police say

CBC News ·
Toronto Police are investigating a fatal collision that took place Friday morning near the area of Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue, at around 4:15 a.m. (Paul Smith/CBC)

A person has died after an early morning collision in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police responded to a crash near the area of Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue, at around 4:15 a.m.

Paramedics said a man was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition and a second patient was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Police said one of the patients taken to hospital has died of their injuries.

Roads in the area are closed as police investigate.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now