Man dead in early morning crash in North York

A man is dead after two vehicles crashed early Saturday in North York, Toronto police say.

The crash occurred at Sheppard Avenue West and Sunfield Road, near Keele Street. Police and paramedics were called to the scene at about 3:20 p.m.

Paramedics tried to save the life of the man, who had life-threatening injuries, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

They took another person, a driver, to local hospital with minor injuries.

Staff Sgt. Tim Ralph, of Toronto police's traffic services, said officers are at the scene, reconstructing the crash and gathering evidence.

"They are going to ascertain what happened here," he said.

Next of kin have not yet been notified.

The intersection is closed as police investigate.