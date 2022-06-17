2 killed in collisions on QEW in Mississauga, police say

Two people were killed and another seriously injured in a series of collisions on Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga late Thursday, emergency services say.

The first crash happened around 10:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Cawthra Road, according to Ontario Provincial Police. It was a two-vehicle collision involving three people.

Both vehicles ended up blocking the left lane. As the people involved in the first crash surveyed the damage, a third vehicle slammed into them.

One person died at the scene. Two others were transported to hospital, where one was pronounced dead and another remains in critical condition.

The driver of the third vehicle had minor injuries, police said.

The east- and westbound lanes of the highway were closed at Cawthra Road overnight but reopened to traffic at about 5 a.m.