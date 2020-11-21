Fatal crash closes stretch of Highway 401 in Mississauga
A fatal crash has closed a stretch of Highway 401 in Mississauga on Saturday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.
The crash happened in the highway's eastbound lanes at Winston Churchill Boulevard.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes are currently closed in that area.
Motorists are told to expect major delays.
More to come.
