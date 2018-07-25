Skip to Main Content
Man in his 20s dead after single-car crash in North York

A man in his 20s is dead after a single vehicle crash in North York over Wednesday, according to Toronto paramedics.

Firefighters pulled the man from his vehicle, but he was pronounced dead at the scene

The man's car was wrapped around a streetside pole when paramedics arrived at the scene. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Emergency crews were called to the collision on Doris Avenue, near the corner of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, shortly before 1 a.m.

The man's vehicle was wrapped around a streetlight. Firefighters extracted him from the car, but he was without vital signs, police said. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics said. 

