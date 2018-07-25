Man in his 20s dead after single-car crash in North York

A man in his 20s is dead after a single vehicle crash in North York over Wednesday, according to Toronto paramedics.

Emergency crews were called to the collision on Doris Avenue, near the corner of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, shortly before 1 a.m.

The man's vehicle was wrapped around a streetlight. Firefighters extracted him from the car, but he was without vital signs, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics said.