2 dead, 6 injured after major crash in Mississauga

Two people are dead and six others injured after a major two-vehicle crash in Mississauga Thursday morning, Peel police say.

The collision happened on McLaughlin Road South, south of Highway 407.

Four of the injured people were taken to a trauma centre for treatment, while two others were sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

McLaughlin Road is closed in both directions in the area as police investigate.

Anyone with information or dashcam video is asked to contact Peel police.