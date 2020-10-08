2 dead, 6 injured after major crash in Mississauga
The collision happened on McLaughlin Road South, south of Highway 407.
McLaughlin Road south of Highway 407 is closed in both directions
Two people are dead and six others injured after a major two-vehicle crash in Mississauga Thursday morning, Peel police say.
Four of the injured people were taken to a trauma centre for treatment, while two others were sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
McLaughlin Road is closed in both directions in the area as police investigate.
Anyone with information or dashcam video is asked to contact Peel police.