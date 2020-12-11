Driver in his 20s killed in crash that left car 'sheared in half'

A man in his 20s was killed in a single-vehicle crash that left the car "sheared in half" in Toronto late Thursday, police say.

The crash happened on Martin Grove Road just south of Steeles Avenue, in the city's northwest end, at around 11:45 p.m., said Toronto police Duty Insp. Michael Williams.

The driver struck a pole and the car was separated into two main pieces. Officers and paramedics performed CPR on the driver, but he was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after emergency services arrived.

No further information about the man was available overnight.

Police are investigating whether another vehicle may have been in the area in the moments before the crash, Williams said

"Speed appears to be a factor, the car was actually sheared in half," he added.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information or dashcam video to contact 23 Division.

"It's a pretty barren stretch of road, and from what we can find there is not a whole lot of video," Williams said.