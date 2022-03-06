Woman dead, man seriously injured in crash in west end Toronto

A 19-year-old woman has died in hospital of injuries and a 30-year-old man is seriously injured after a crash in west end Toronto early Sunday, police say.

The crash happened on Lake Shore Boulevard West at Jameson Avenue. Toronto police were called to the scene at 2:40 a.m.

Const. Laura Brabant, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said the driver of a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of Lakeshore Boulevard West lost control and veered into its westbound lanes on the Jameson Avenue bridge.

According to reports, the vehicle hit a concrete barrier.

Toronto paramedics took the woman with life-threatening injuries and the man with serious injuries to hospital. The woman was pronounced dead there.

Police's traffic services is investigating the crash.

Anyone who witnessed anything or who has dashboard camera video is urged to call police.