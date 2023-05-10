Man dead after crash with transport truck while driving wrong way on Highway 410

A 30-year-old driver is dead after he collided with a transport truck while driving the wrong way on Highway 410 in Brampton early Wednesday.

The crash happened near the Steeles Avenue exit shortly before 3 a.m., the OPP said in a tweet.

The driver, who was from Oakville, was heading northbound in the southbound lanes, the OPP said.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead. Police did not say whether the driver of the transport truck was hurt, but no one was transported to hospital from the scene.

Highway 410 was closed between Steeles Avenue and Highway 407 for the investigation.