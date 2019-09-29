Driver dead after single vehicle crashes off Highway 401 at Warden

A 20-year-old Toronto man is dead after his vehicle crashed off Highway 401 and ended up in a ditch in Scarborough early Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The crash occurred near the westbound collector lanes of the 401 at Warden Avenue, OPP said. Police were called to the area at about 3:10 a.m.

The man was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the OPP's highway safety division, said on Sunday.

Schmidt said the driver, who had his G1 licence, was unable to negotiate the ramp and the vehicle came to rest in a grass ditch.

Westbound collectors on and off ramps at Warden Avenue, which were closed following the crash, have been reopened.

The OPP's traffic reconstruction unit continues to investigate.