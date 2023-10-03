Fatal collision closes stretch of Highway 401 collector lanes during rush hour

A man is dead after a collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga Tuesday that shut down a stretch of the collector lanes during morning rush hour.

The two-car crash happened just south of Pearson airport near Renforth Drive, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted to X, formerly called Twitter.

A 64-year-old man from Toronto was taken to hospital, where he died, Schmidt said. Schmidt did not say whether anyone else was injured in the collision.

All of the westbound collector lanes are blocked at Renforth Drive for the police investigation. The eastbound lanes are open but moving very slowly, Schmidt said.

Meanwhile, two separate collisions caused major delays on southbound Highway 427 near Highway 409.

No one was injured, Schmidt said, but four southbound lanes of the highway were closed to traffic.

Schmidt could not say when either closure would reopen.