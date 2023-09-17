Content
Toronto

Man, 19, dead after single-vehicle collision on Highway 401

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened around 5 a.m. on the eastbound express lanes of the highway near Markham Road.

Traffic detoured to Kennedy Road until about 10:30 a.m.

CBC News ·
A police cruiser.
Ontario Provincial Police say a 19-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle collision on the Highway 401 Sunday morning. (CBC)

A 19-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle collision on the Highway 401 in Scarborough early Sunday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened around 5 a.m. on the eastbound express lanes of the highway near Markham Road.

Traffic is being detoured to Kennedy Road until 10:30 a.m. while officers investigate, police say.

 

 

