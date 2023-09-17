Man, 19, dead after single-vehicle collision on Highway 401
A 19-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle collision on the Highway 401 in Scarborough early Sunday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened around 5 a.m. on the eastbound express lanes of the highway near Markham Road.
Traffic is being detoured to Kennedy Road until 10:30 a.m. while officers investigate, police say.