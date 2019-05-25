Woman dead, 2 seriously injured in crash on Highway 401 in Toronto

A Toronto woman is dead and two other people seriously injured after a crash on Highway 401 in the city early Saturday, police say.

The woman, 32, was a passenger in a vehicle and Ontario Provincial Police are investigating whether that vehicle was being driven by a Uber driver.

The crash occurred in the eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 near Islington Avenue at about 1:15 a.m., according to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the OPP's Highway Safety Division.

Toronto paramedics rushed the woman to a trauma centre but she was pronounced dead before she arrived, Schmidt said.

Police closed the highway as officers investigated but all lanes have been reopened.