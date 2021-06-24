Fatal crash closes all southbound lanes of Highway 400 in North York
Closure expected to last through the morning
One person was killed and another badly injured in a collision that closed all southbound lanes of Highway 400 in North York, provincial police say.
The crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m. just south of the exit for Finch Avenue.
A transport truck and several other vehicles were involved, said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt. One of the vehicles was on fire, he added.
Toronto paramedics said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a trauma centre for treatment. Four other people were assessed for injuries but not taken to hospital.
All southbound traffic is being diverted off the highway. The closure is expected to last throughout the morning and possibly into the afternoon, Schmidt said.
Drivers should expected heavy delays in the area.
The northbound lanes of Highway 400 were unaffected by the collision, according to Schmidt.
