Man, 70, was victim of fatal collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville, police say

Investigators with York Regional Police are seeking witnesses following a fatal two-vehicle collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville that left a man dead.

Police say they were called to the area of Bloomington Road, west of McCowan Road at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday, after a dump truck had collided with a white Mitsubishi RVR.

The driver of the RVR, a 70-year-old man from Georgina, was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The 21-year-old dump truck driver stayed at the scene with no injuries, police say.

Investigators are seeking any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, or those who may have dashcam footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Major Collision Investigation Unit directly at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.