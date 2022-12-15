Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto·New

1 dead in crash involving sedan, dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville, say police

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Whitchurch-Stouffville, York Regional Police say.

Victim's age and gender not yet released

CBC News ·
Police say they were called to the area of Bloomington Road and Kennedy Road around 12:50 p.m. Thursday, where a sedan and dump truck collided. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Whitchurch-Stouffville, York Regional Police say.

Police say they were called to the area of Bloomington Road and Kennedy Road around 12:50 p.m. Thursday, where a sedan and dump truck had collided.

The driver of the sedan was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

The victim's age and gender has not yet been released.

The dump truck driver was not hurt and remained at the scene, police say.

Police continue to investigate.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now