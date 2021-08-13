Fatal crash closes stretch of Highway 401 eastbound express lanes in Toronto

A stretch of eastbound express lanes on Highway 401 in Toronto were closed after a collision that left one person dead, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. near the Dufferin Street exit, according to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

A driver travelling in the eastbound express lanes slammed into the back of a transport truck that was stopped or disabled and blocking a live lane of traffic, Schmidt said.

The impact sparked a fire that eventually consumed part of the sedan, he added. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information about the driver was immediately available overnight, and no one else was injured in the crash, Schmidt said.

Police have closed all of the eastbound express lanes at Jane Street. Traffic is being funnelled into the collector lanes.

The closure is expected to last until about noon, Schmidt said. The westbound lanes are unaffected.

Anyone with information or dashcam video of the incident is asked to contact the OPP's Toronto detachment.