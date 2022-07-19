1 person killed, another badly hurt in early morning crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga

One person was killed and another badly hurt in a crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga Tuesday that closed the eastbound express lanes through the morning rush hour.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. in the express lanes just east of Dixie Road. According to Ontario Provincial Police, an SUV slammed into the back of a transport truck. The transport truck had slowed down as traffic moved around an earlier, unrelated collision.

A female passenger in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, while the male driver was rushed to hospital with critical injuries. No further information about the deceased person was provided by provincial police.

Investigators had closed the eastbound express lanes from Mississauga to Dixie roads. The closure was lifted around 9 a.m., police said.