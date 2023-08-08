Woman dead after crash involving transport truck in Caledon

A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash involving a transport truck in Caledon, police say.

The collision happened in the area of Charleston Sideroad and St. Andrews Road shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a tweet.

The woman, who was driving one of the vehicles, was taken to hospital with critical injuries. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

No further details about the circumstances of the crash or the woman who died were provided by OPP.

Road closures in the area are expected to last throughout the morning.