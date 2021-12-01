Woman, 24, dead after collision near Caledon Tuesday night, OPP say

A 24-year-old woman is dead following a collision that occurred Tuesday night near Caledon, Ont.

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment responded to the call just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Mathyharan Arymugam of Caledon was pronounced dead at the scene and occupants of the second vehicle were transported to hospital in critical condition, police say.

For unknown reasons, the two vehicles collided head on while travelling in opposite directions along Highway 9 near Mountainview Road, according to a police news release.

One of the vehicles caught fire following the crash and Highway 9 was closed for several hours.

OPP Collision reconstructionists are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash camera footage to contact them at 905-584-2241.