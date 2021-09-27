Boy, 14, dies in fatal collision while riding bicycle in Town of East Gwillimbury

A 14-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car in the Town of East Gwillimbury while riding his bicycle.

York Regional Police say it responded to the fatal collision near Doane Road and Centre Street in Mount Albert, northwest of Newmarket, around 2:41 p.m. on Sunday.

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined.

York police's major collision investigation unit is investigating the incident. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.