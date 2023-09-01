Man dead following Friday morning crash in Moore Park

A man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a pole at Rose Park Drive and Mount Pleasant Road Friday morning, according to Toronto Police Services.

The collision happened around 7:15 a.m. and the driver was taken to hospital by paramedics, where he died. Toronto paramedics confirmed they took a man in his 40s to the hospital around that time.

Residents should expect road closures in the area of Rose Park Drive. Any witnesses are being asked to contact police.