Man dead following Friday morning crash in Moore Park

A man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a pole at Rose Park Drive and Mount Pleasant Road Friday morning, according to Toronto Police Services.

Vehicle hit a pole around 7:15 a.m.

Police say a man is dead after a morning crash in the Moore Park neighbourhood. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

The collision happened around 7:15 a.m. and the driver was taken to hospital by paramedics, where he died. Toronto paramedics confirmed they took a man in his 40s to the hospital around that time. 

Residents should expect road closures in the area of Rose Park Drive. Any witnesses are being asked to contact police.

 

