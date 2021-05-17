Child, 4, dies after single-vehicle crash in Vaughan, driver charged

A four-year-old boy is dead and a 16-year-old driver is now facing multiple charges after a single-vehicle crash in Vaughan on Sunday.

York Regional Police said they were called to Athabasca Drive, near Dufferin Street and Teston Road, around noon.

The driver of a black, 2017 Mercedes C Class had gone off the road and hit three people in a residential driveway, police say.

A ten-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police announced Monday that the boy had died. His sister remains in critical condition, according to a police news release.

A male neighbour was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Const. Laura Nicolle of York Regional Police told reporters at the scene Sunday that before the crash, the children had been outside playing with their bikes when the neighbour noticed they were having an issue with a bike chain and came over to help.

Officers said a black Mercedes Benz struck three people who were in a driveway. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

"They were on their own property and that's when the vehicle went off the road and collided with them," Nicolle said.

"It's such a devastating situation."

A 16-year-old male from Richmond Hill was arrested at the scene. Police announced Monday that he is now facing multiple charges, including dangerous operation causing death and criminal negligence causing death.