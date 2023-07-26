2 killed in collision involving motorcycle, car in Vaughan

Two people were killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Vaughan late Tuesday, York Regional Police say.

The collision happened around 10:20 p.m. in the area of Highway 7 and Thornhill Woods Drive.

The circumstances of the crash are still being investigated, but two people on the motorcycle were ejected from their seats and the car rolled onto its roof.

Both people who had been riding the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the car sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police had closed the road overnight for their investigation and collision reconstruction teams were on hand.