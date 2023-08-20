Content
Toronto·New

1 dead, 4 others taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on QEW

One person has died after a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga Saturday night. 

Eastbound lanes between Mississauga Road and Hurontario Street reopened early Sunday morning

CBC News ·
Car flipped over on QEW.
Ontario Provincial Police say a multi-vehicle crash overnight shut down part of the QEW eastbound lanes in between Hurontario Street and Mississauga road for several hours. (CBC)

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the collision happened on the QEW near Hurontario Street and Mississauga Road.

When emergency crews arrived, one person was taken to hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after, Peel paramedics said. Four others were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Eastbound lanes were shut down overnight in the area but reopened early Sunday morning.

No other details have been released as of yet. 

