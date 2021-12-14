Woman struck and killed by driver in Mississauga, Peel police say

A woman was struck and killed by a driver in Mississauga on Tuesday, Peel police say.

The pedestrian was hit as the driver exited a private property in the area of Aimco Boulevard and Dixie Road shortly after 6:30 a.m., police said.

She became trapped beneath the vehicle and was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Const. Heather Cannon said firefighters were able to remove the vehicle off the woman and she was given medical assistance, but she didn't survive.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police, Cannon added.

Aimco is closed to east and westbound traffic between Dixie and Matheson Boulevard for the investigation. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route, police said.

Cannon appealed to anyone driving or walking in the area at the time of the collision, and who may have dash cam or other video footage that could be useful to the investigation, to get in touch with Peel police's major collision unit.