Woman dead after being struck by truck while riding e-scooter on Oshawa sidewalk

A 20-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a pickup truck while riding an e-scooter on a sidewalk in Oshawa on Wednesday, police say.

Durham Regional Police said the collision happened at about 1:45 p.m. on Harmony Road North near Taunton Road East.

When officers arrived, they found the woman with extensive injuries, police said in a news release. Paramedics took her to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said a black 2018 GMC Sierra pickup was leaving a gas station on the southeast corner of the intersection when it struck the woman. The driver was not hurt and remained at the scene.

The road was closed for hours while police investigated. There's no word on charges.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

