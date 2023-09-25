Motorcyclist killed in collision with transport truck in Brampton

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a transport truck in Brampton early Monday, Peel police say.

The crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. at the corner of Airport Road and Clark Boulevard.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not provide any further information about the man.

The transport truck driver stayed and spoke with officers. He was later allowed to leave, police said in an email.

Airport Road was closed in both directions for the police investigation.