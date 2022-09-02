1 person dead after car crash in Markham

One person has died following a car crash in Markham, York Regional Police say.

Police said in a tweet that a fatal motor vehicle collision occurred at 14th Avenue and Reesor Road on Thursday evening.

York Paramedics said they received a call at 6:59 p.m. and sent three ambulances and one superintendent. The patient died in hospital, paramedics say.

There's no word yet on the age and gender of the victim.

Police said Reesor Road will be closed between Highway 7 and 14th Avenue for "an extended period of time" as they investigate.