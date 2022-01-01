Man dies, child in trauma centre after collision in Mississauga
A man has died and a child suffered life-threatening injuries after a car struck two pedestrians in Mississauga on Friday night.
Peel police responded to crash involving car, 2 pedestrians
Peel police responded to a report at 6:08 p.m. of the crash at Kennedy Road and Courtney Park Drive.
Police say the man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after. A child was taken to a trauma centre and has life-threatening injuries, police said.
The investigation continues.